Andrew Berry Hints Browns Could Re-Sign Free Agent

Cleveland Browns fans weren’t sure how the team was going to approach the offseason, especially given their history of being relatively passive leading up to the NFL Draft. They have made some big-time free agent signings in the past and made shocking trades, but for the most part, the Browns have been regarded as passive.

That has not been the case over the past several weeks, as they’ve worked hard to either retain key players or obtain athletes that can help their cause for the foreseeable future. They’ve made offensive line a priority, given how much they struggled in 2025, but they’re also trying to invest in several key positions.

Cleveland’s defense was among the best in the league last season, and they can’t let that unit fall to the wayside in their quest to upgrade the offense. GM Andrew Berry talked about this in a recent interview shared by analyst Daniel Oyefusi on X, giving his thoughts on the team retaining CB Martin Emerson Jr.

“When asked about a return to Cleveland for CB Martin Emerson Jr., Browns GM Andrew Berry said: “Selfishly, would love to have him back. I think we’re also realistic that with MJ and the injury that he’s coming off of, to reach his personal goals, he’s also got to be in a position where he has maybe a strong opportunity to compete for a starting spot. That’s probably a little bit harder with how we’re configured with Denzel and Tyson. But certainly if that changes … we’d love to have him back,” Oyefusi posted on X.

When asked about a return to Cleveland for CB Martin Emerson Jr., Browns GM Andrew Berry said: "Selfishly would love to have him back. I think we're also realistic that with MJ and the injury that he's coming off of, to reach his personal goals, he's also got to be in a position… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 29, 2026

As Berry mentioned, it would be a major plus for the Browns if they could bring Emerson back for another year. He was impressive during his first three seasons in the league, but didn’t take a snap in 2025 due to his Achilles injury.

There’s always risk involved when a player comes back from an Achilles tear, but every indication is that Emerson is going to be ready to go for the 2026 campaign. This injury naturally makes him a less expensive commodity for teams looking for free agent CBs, and at this point, his best option might be to go back to the Browns.

Nothing is still set in stone, but considering how much Berry seems to like him, there’s a strong chance that Emerson could find himself back in Cleveland sooner rather than later.

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