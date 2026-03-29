Andrew Berry Gives Big Injury Update On Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns received some much-needed good news regarding one of their most important young offensive players.

General manager Andrew Berry recently provided an update on running back Quinshon Judkins, and it sounds like the second-year back is on track to return sooner rather than later after suffering a serious injury late last season.

Judkins, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula in December, is expected to be full go for training camp, according to Daniel Oyefusi.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry said that RB Quinshon Judkins, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula on Dec. 21, should participate in offseason workouts in “some form or fashion” and should be full go for training camp,” Oyefusi wrote.

Browns GM Andrew Berry said that RB Quinshon Judkins, who dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula on Dec. 21, should participate in offseason workouts in "some form or fashion" and should be full go for training camp. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 29, 2026

That is a big deal for Cleveland’s offense.

Judkins was one of the bright spots for the Browns during the 2025 season, rushing for 827 yards on 230 carries across 14 games. He quickly established himself as a reliable and physical presence in the backfield, showing the ability to handle a significant workload as a rookie.

Because of that success, he is widely expected to enter 2026 as the team’s lead running back.

However, the Browns do have options behind him.

Dylan Sampson, who also flashed during his rookie campaign, could see an increased role, especially early in the season if the team decides to ease Judkins back into full action. Sampson’s versatility as both a runner and a pass-catcher gives Cleveland flexibility as they manage Judkins’ workload.

Still, there is little doubt about who the offense is built around in the backfield.

Judkins’ combination of vision, power, and consistency made him one of the more productive rookie backs in the league last season. If he returns at full strength, he could take another step forward and become a cornerstone piece of the Browns’ offense.

For now, the focus will be on his recovery.

But based on Berry’s latest update, the Browns have every reason to feel optimistic about where things stand.

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