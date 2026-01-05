Andrew Berry Names 4 Reasons Browns Can Turn Things Around Quickly

Andrew Berry wasted little time outlining why the Cleveland Browns believe a turnaround does not have to be a long, drawn-out rebuild after it was announced on Monday morning that Kevin Stefanski had been fired.

Speaking about the state of the roster and the resources available to the organization, Berry pointed to four specific reasons he believes the team is positioned to change its trajectory quickly.

Those reasons were simple.

Ample cap room

An elite defense

A young core on offense

Ten draft picks, including two in the first round

Browns GM Andrew Berry on what assets the team has to turn things around quickly: — "ample cap room"

— an elite defense

— a young core on offense

— 10 picks, including 2 in the first round — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 5, 2026

Cap space is the starting point. That opens doors in free agency, whether it is adding a veteran to stabilize a position group or making a targeted splash to complement the existing core.

The defense is already established as the foundation. Even through a turbulent season, it remained the most consistent unit on the roster. With stars at every level and proven production across the front and secondary, the Browns are not starting from scratch on that side of the ball. They are starting from strength.

Berry also emphasized youth. While the unit has been inconsistent, there is a clear collection of young players who are still developing.

Then there is the draft capital. Ten picks is a significant number by itself. Having two first-round selections gives the Browns plenty of options. They can be aggressive. They can move up. They can move back. They can address premium positions without being boxed into one decision.

What Berry’s comments reflect is his belief that the Browns are not far away talent-wise. Now comes the harder part. Turning potential into results.

Berry’s comments set the tone for an offseason that is expected to be aggressive, calculated, and decisive. The results will depend on how those assets are used. But from the front office perspective, the Browns believe the path forward is clearer than it has been in years.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals Why He Was Disappointed In Kevin Stefanski Being Fired