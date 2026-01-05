Joel Bitonio Reveals Why He Was Disappointed In Kevin Stefanski Being Fired

The Cleveland Browns officially ended the Kevin Stefanski era on Monday morning when they fired their head coach after months of speculation. Although it wasn’t a huge shock to see Stefanski go, it was still a decision that was met with a lot of emotion.

Veteran Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was asked about the Stefanski firing on Monday, and he was quite honest with his response. He made it clear that he respects and appreciates Stefanski and is disappointed to see him go.

He made sure to add that Stefanski’s career isn’t over yet, and he expects to see him somewhere else in the league soon.

“I’m a loyal person. Half my career was with him as the head coach. I was just appreciative. I got to talk to him and just told him I appreciate everything he did for this organization and the way he led us,” Bitonio said.

“I was disappointed in it. I think he’s a great football coach and I think he’ll get a chance somewhere,” Bitonio added.

Browns LG Joel Bitonio disappointed to see coach Kevin Stefanski fired. pic.twitter.com/kqRC5nznZ6 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 5, 2026

Like others, Bitonio likely saw this move coming, so he wasn’t blindsided by the announcement, but it still stings. Bitonio and Stefanski saw their fair share of highs and lows together and created a strong relationship during their years in Cleveland, so it makes perfect sense that he is disappointed to see his coach and friend lose his job.

Bitonio feels that Stefanski did so much for his team and doesn’t want to see him go, but he knows the NFL is a business, and that means that sometimes tough decisions have to be made. Just like he did with Stefanski, Bitonio might be able to forge a new relationship with whoever is hired to become the team’s next head coach.

However, that may not happen because there is still a lot of uncertainty about what is coming for Bitonio. The Browns have already said goodbye to Stefanski, but they may soon be forced to do the same with Bitonio.

There have been many rumors about what’s next for the 34-year-old guard, who has considered retiring before. He has been nothing but loyal to this team, but after 12 years in the league and major changes coming to the Browns, this may be the time for him to hang up his jersey.

Stefanski is leaving the Browns, and Bitonio hates to see him go, and there is a chance that he will follow him to the exit soon.

