Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns announced the signings of 12 players in advance of their rookie minicamp, which is taking place this weekend. One player who was expected to be among them was not included on the list.

However, that was quickly rectified when the Browns confirmed the signing of cornerback Michael Coats. Unfortunately, that required the team to let go of someone else.

The Browns made those two roster moves on Saturday, adding Coats while parting with tight end Sal Cannella.

“The Browns waived TE Sal Cannella to make room on the roster for Coats,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns waived TE Sal Cannella to make room on the roster for Coats https://t.co/NlVtdwd7Ib — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 9, 2026

Coats reportedly was set to receive a $100,000 base salary guarantee and a $15,000 signing bonus. It is not publicly known what caused the delay in his joining the team.

The undrafted free agent has a good chance of making the roster as the Browns are in need of some depth in the secondary after Martin Emerson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent this offseason, after missing all of last year with an Achilles injury he suffered at training camp. Cleveland used just two of its 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on defensive players, selecting safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round and linebacker Justin Jefferson in the fifth round.

In three college seasons at Nevada and West Virginia, Coats had 84 combined tackles, five interceptions and 24 passes defended. Last year, he had 30 combined tackles (22 solo), seven passes defended and one fumble recovery in 12 games.

Cannella signed with the Browns last June as a free agent, after entering the NFL as an undrafted player out of Auburn in 2021 with the Miami Dolphins. Over the next three years, he spent time on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2025, he earned All-UFL honors playing for the Arlington Renegades in the spring league. He made his NFL debut with the Browns in Week 17 last season, and he made two receptions for 11 yards in his two games played.

Cannella signed a reserve/futures contract with Cleveland in January, but he now will be looking for another team to join.

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