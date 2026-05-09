Quinshon Judkins Will Wear A New Jersey Number This Season

The Cleveland Browns have been making a few changes this offseason, and they will have a new look when they start 2026. But it’s not just some of the coaches and players who will appear different at the start of the season.

Running back Quinshon Judkins will burst into his second season wearing a brand new number.

According to recent reports, he will now be wearing No. 1 on his jersey.

“Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (@quinshon_) is wearing number 1. Last assigned to Martin Emerson,” NFL Jersey Numbers reported.

Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (@quinshon_) is wearing number 1. Last assigned to Martin Emerson. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/i8RixySgY4 — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 8, 2026

During his rookie campaign, Judkins wore No. 10. But the Browns recently revealed that linebacker Justin Jefferson would have that in 2026. That left many fans questioning which number Judkins would go for.

As luck would have it, Judkins wore No. 1 when he was at Ohio State, so he is obviously comfortable putting it back on. The number became free when Martin Emerson left the Browns, so there was no reason for Judkins not to jump at the chance to have it.

Judkins had a noteworthy first season with the Browns last year. Unfortunately, it ended in Week 16 with a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula. However, it is expected that he will be a huge part of the team’s training camp and will be ready to go at the start of 2026.

He wasn’t able to fully partake in the recent voluntary minicamp because of his injury, but he was on hand to watch it all and participate in some on-field activities. He is obviously headed in the right direction.

Judkins had 827 yards and seven touchdowns during his 14 games as a rookie. He could do even more in the new year, especially with a brand new coaching staff around him. People are intrigued to see how Judkins can flourish under Todd Monken’s leadership and offensive-minded plans.

Multiple analysts and many fans think he was just getting started during his rookie campaign, and they feel that 2026 could be a breakout year for the young star.

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Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Saturday