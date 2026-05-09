Former Browns QB Is Removing Himself From USA Flag Football Selection

There has been a somewhat heated debate regarding the use of current NFL players on the U.S. flag football team that will compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. But there has been less opposition to the idea of including former players.

In fact, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III was included on the training roster for the team that is going to compete at the 2026 IFAF World Championships, which is a precursor to the Olympics. However, Griffin’s status has changed, and he will no longer be participating.

With training camp set to begin on May 21, Griffin announced that he is removing himself from the USA Flag Football selection process due to a scheduling conflict.

“UPDATE: I’ve removed myself from the 2026 USA Football Team selection process. A commitment honoring our military veterans is preventing me from attending training camp and that’s not fair to the other 23 guys competing for a spot this year. Looking forward to seeing the squad go to Germany and win Gold and still excited for LA28,” Griffin wrote.

UPDATE: I’ve removed myself from the 2026 USA Football Team selection process. A commitment honoring our military veterans is preventing me from attending training camp and that’s not fair to the other 23 guys competing for a spot this year. Looking forward to seeing the squad go… https://t.co/SAGdC3o2kR — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 9, 2026

Griffin, who has been involved with the military organization USAA, was invited to the training camp in March, after the 36-year-old had a good performance at team trials. Pro Football Hall of Fame member Darrell Green also tried to make the cut, but the defensive back fell short, which may have been expected for a 66-year-old.

This upcoming 24-player camp is just the second in a series, with another one to be held in June with the team reduced to 18 players. A final 12-man roster with alternates will be sent to the world championships in Dusseldorf, Germany, which will be held from Aug. 13-16.

Team USA has been led by quarterback Darrell “Housh” Doucette III, who recently defeated groups of NFL players that included former QB Tom Brady and current Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.

In his prime, Griffin would have been an ideal flag football quarterback, with his passing skills complemented by his elusive running ability. His career was cut short by a series of leg injuries, and in five games with the Browns during the 2016 NFL season, he threw for 886 yards and ran for 190.

With plenty of time before the L.A. Games, perhaps Griffin can reemerge with the U.S. flag football team after the world championships in time to take part in those Olympics.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Will Wear A New Jersey Number This Season