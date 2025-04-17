Browns Legend Will Announce Day 2 Pick For Team During Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will be a crucial event for all teams, but perhaps a little more for the Cleveland Browns.

The team will have a myriad of draft picks to bolster the roster after a three-win season, including the No. 2 pick.

They will likely use that selection to take Travis Hunter out of Colorado, and unless they trade back up and into the first round, they will have the first pick in the second round as well.

Many analysts believe they will take a quarterback with that selection at No. 33.

That’s why it only makes sense that a team legend gets the honor of kicking off this new era in franchise history.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Joe Thomas will be in Green Bay to announce the Browns’ Day 2 pick.

#Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas will be in Green Bay to announce a Day 2 pick for the Browns. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 17, 2025

A lot can happen, and no one knows for sure what the Browns intend to do with that selection.

Nevertheless, most mock drafts have them taking Jalen Milroe out of Alabama with that selection.

The Browns have done their due diligence on Milroe, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough.

Shough has been a quick riser in the pre-draft process, but he’s still projected to be a mid-to-late second-round pick, if not a third-round selection.

Sanders will most likely be gone in the top ten, so he likely won’t be available at No. 33.

As for Dart, he’s now expected to be taken in the first round.

Whatever the case, having a fan favorite and team legend like Thomas there will hopefully be a good omen.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts How Browns Would Use Travis Hunter