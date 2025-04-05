Dan Orlovsky Says Browns Have An ‘Easy Decision’ At Pick No. 2

Even though the Cleveland Browns are in big need of a quarterback, they also need some playmakers.

With that in mind, and given how underwhelming this quarterback class is, they might be better off with someone else.

That’s why Dan Orlovsky believes that taking Colorado star Travis Hunter is an ‘easy decision’ for them right now.

Talking on ESPN, the former quarterback claimed that there was no valid reason for Hunter not to be the No. 2 or No. 3 selection to the Browns or New York Giants.

“I’m taking Travis Hunter as quickly as possible,” Orlovsky said.

"I'm taking Travis Hunter as quickly as possible."@danorlovsky7 on what the Browns or Giants should do with the 2nd or 3rd pick ✍️ pic.twitter.com/TkoIJ8esiA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 4, 2025

Hunter has gained plenty of momentum as the Browns’ potential pick, with Abdul Carter reportedly also in contention.

As for the quarterback position, the Browns can still take someone else further down the road.

They’re reportedly keeping tabs on Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe.

Also, Kevin Stefanski said that they fully believe that Kenny Pickett can be a starting quarterback.

Hunter looks like a generational talent at cornerback, and he’s also one of the most athletic and skilled wide receiver prospects we’ve seen in years.

He needs to work on his route-running a little bit, but he’s got some of the best ball skills in recent history, and the Browns could certainly use a vertical threat to line up opposite Jerry Jeudy.

Needless to say, the Browns would still need to address their quarterback situation in some shape or form.

But as important as that position is, few people could complain if they take a player of Hunter’s caliber.

