Andrew Berry Releases Statement After Releasing Charley Hughlett

Cleveland bolstered its secondary Monday by signing free-agent cornerback Anthony Kendall, who spent last season bouncing between the Tennessee Titans’ and Baltimore Ravens’ practice squads.

The move gives Kendall a fresh opportunity to showcase his talents with the Browns, but it came with a difficult tradeoff as the team released veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett.

It’s a decision that stings for fans who’ve appreciated his reliable presence over nearly a decade.

Hughlett had matched guard Joel Bitonio for the longest tenure in Cleveland, with both joining the Browns back in 2014.

Throughout his career, he handled long-snapping duties in 152 games for the franchise but was limited to just five appearances this past season before a rib injury sidelined him on injured reserve.

The departure marks the end of an era for a player who became a quiet cornerstone of the special teams unit.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry acknowledged the emotional weight of the decision in his statement:

“This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team. However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field. Charley’s career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He’s a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete.”

Though his final season with the Browns was cut short by that rib injury, Hughlett’s impact can’t be measured by his limited 2024 campaign alone.

His 152 games played rank 15th all-time in franchise history—an impressive achievement for any player, let alone a specialist.

The former UCF standout took a winding road to NFL stability, going undrafted in 2012 and bouncing around several teams before finding his football home in Cleveland in 2014.

Throughout his journey, Hughlett embodied the blue-collar mentality that resonates with Browns fans.

While long snappers rarely grab headlines, his consistency allowed Cleveland’s special teams to function smoothly for nearly a decade.

