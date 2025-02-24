Analyst Believes Joel Bitonio Has Already Made A Retirement Decision

Joel Bitonio, the stalwart Cleveland Browns offensive lineman, stands at a career crossroads as he approaches his potential 12th NFL season.

With an impressive resume that includes seven Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro selections, Bitonio has established himself as one of the premier offensive linemen in the NFL.

However, the physical toll of the game has begun to weigh heavily on him, prompting recent comments about his uncertain football future.

Over the weekend, Bitonio described his decision-making process for the 2025 season as a challenging internal struggle.

This public admission caught the attention of analyst Jay Crawford, who shared some interesting perspective during his appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Drawing from years of experience covering professional athletes, Crawford offered a telling observation about Bitonio’s retirement deliberations.

“When they say they’re leaning one way or the other, it’s almost always, I’m going to retire,” Crawford noted. “Now that doesn’t mean that he’s going to but, for you to get to the point in your brain where you’re considering it, you already know what the answer is, or you wouldn’t be asking the question.”

Crawford’s insight highlights a pattern seen repeatedly throughout sports — once athletes vocalize retirement considerations, they’ve typically already reached a mental tipping point.

While the door remains technically open for a return, the psychological barrier has often already been crossed.

The physical evidence supports this theory in Bitonio’s case. Recent seasons have seen him battle through various injuries that, while not career-ending individually, have collectively diminished his effectiveness.

As an offensive lineman, the natural aging process can accelerate decline, and many have noted subtle signs that Bitonio isn’t quite the dominant force he once was.

The timing of this potential retirement creates additional challenges for the Cleveland Browns.

The team faces quarterback uncertainty following the Deshaun Watson situation and may look to the draft for solutions, possibly targeting prospects like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

If they do select a young quarterback, protecting that investment becomes paramount — a task that would grow considerably more difficult without Bitonio anchoring the offensive line.

