Andrew Berry Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Travis Hunter

Two-way player Travis Hunter is perhaps the most-discussed prospect entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

At Colorado, Hunter was both a defensive back and a wide receiver, and he played both positions at an elite level last season to win the Heisman Trophy.

His ability to play both sides of the football has led to questions about where he fits into the NFL landscape.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has a strong belief about how Hunter could potentially fit into the Browns’ plans should the organization take him in the upcoming draft.

Berry shared those thoughts on Tuesday during his appearance at the NFL Combine, giving his honest thoughts about what position Hunter would play next season if Cleveland took him in the draft.

“He can play both, and I think that’s what makes him special. We would see him as a receiver primarily first, but I think what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level,” Berry said.

Berry’s comments suggest the Browns would look to pair him with a young receiving corps that features Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy and several receivers Cleveland drafted over the past four years.

Hunter was the Buffaloes’ leading receiver last year as he recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for Colorado.

That followed his terrific 2023 season as he earned 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.

Defensively, Hunter recorded four interceptions and 11 pass deflections as he played the vast majority of snaps on both sides of the football in 2024.

