Insider Reveals What Browns Could Offer Nick Chubb In Free Agency

Every Browns fan dreams of seeing Nick Chubb retire in Cleveland colors, but the NFL is a business first and foremost.

For the first time in his career, the star running back is approaching free agency, creating a cloud of uncertainty around his future.

At the NFL Combine, Browns GM Andrew Berry didn’t shy away from addressing the situation, confirming that Chubb will likely test the open market.

His next destination could significantly impact the league’s running back landscape.

Nick Chubb’s decision stands as one of this offseason’s most intriguing storylines.

Will teams line up with lucrative offers, or might a Cleveland homecoming at a reduced rate be in the cards?

NFL Insider Albert Breer recently weighed in during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive, providing some valuable perspective on the situation.

“I think it’d be like a one-year incentive laden deal for him. I think if you’re Cleveland, you set a value for him and say, ‘OK see what’s out there,” Breer said.

According to Breer, the Browns organization holds tremendous respect for Chubb both on and off the field.

They recognize that after everything he’s endured—particularly his devastating knee injury last season—he deserves the opportunity to explore his market value.

Cleveland likely has a specific figure they’re comfortable offering, but they’re giving Chubb space to gauge interest elsewhere first.

The Browns would appreciate if Chubb brought any external offers back to them for consideration, though they understand he’s under no obligation to do so.

Given his circumstances, the most realistic outcome appears to be a short-term contract loaded with incentives—a structure that acknowledges both his elite talent and the rehabilitation hurdles he still faces.

