Andrew Berry Reveals If The Team Will Trade Into The Draft’s First Round

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry is no stranger to dealing draft picks, either moving up or down in the NFL draft.

Berry has used the Browns’ draft capital in a variety of ways over his four-year tenure with the team, including acquiring veteran players in exchange for those selections.

The GM was honest in assessing the likelihood of Cleveland attempting to move up into this year’s opening round of the draft.

On the “Cleveland Browns Daily” Podcast shared by the organization’s Twitter account, Berry gave a candid answer on whether the team would aggressively pursue a first-round NFL draft choice for 2024.

“That would be pretty unlikely at this point,” Berry said, adding even he would “be surprised” for the team to trade into this year’s first round.

Berry noted that the team was exploring its options, but the Browns’ front office would not know their decision for the team’s second-round selection until the draft board of available players was set on Friday night.

Several prospects should be available for the Browns to choose from, Berry added.

Berry noted that should the opportunity to move back in the draft become available, he would.

The Browns GM explained that he approaches the draft looking less for immediate starters and more for long-term goals for the roster, especially considering pieces the team can develop into future starters.

