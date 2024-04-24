Insider Makes Bold Statement About Nick Chubb’s Future

Last week, Cleveland’s front office and coaching staff took time to address Nick Chubb’s rehab progress after he tore both his MCL and ACL in his left knee last season.

With all of the effort and energy dedicated to a player who is the face of the Cleveland franchise, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes taking a running back with a high draft pick would make a bold statement about the Browns’ intentions for Chubb long-term.

ESPN Cleveland shared Grossi’s comments in a video clip on Twitter Wednesday as the outspoken analyst said drafting a running back with the No. 54 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft would mean the team has “no hope of Nick Chubb playing again.”

.@TonyGrossi says that if the Browns take a RB at 54 he would conclude that they have no hope of Nick Chubb playing again… Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/CTfjJF7YCS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 24, 2024

The statement elicited a shocked response from “The Really Big Show” hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer.

Goldhammer then asked Grossi if his answer would remain the same should the team draft a running back with superb pass-catching abilities.

“You act as if there are no running backs on this team,” Grossi fired back.

Rizzo then interjected that the Browns – which have five other running backs on the roster – do not have a proven commodity to back up Chubb should the player not return for the 2024 season.

Grossi again slammed the commentator’s statement, explaining that Jerome Ford fits the bill after producing “890 yards last year” for the Browns.

Chubb took a reduced salary this season, restructuring his contract with the team in a bonus-laden deal.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Should Target A 'Playmaker'