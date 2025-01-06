Browns Nation

Monday, January 6, 2025
Andrew Berry Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson Trade

Earnest Horn
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland made headlines in 2022, mortgaging part of their future to obtain a franchise quarterback.

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022, sending three consecutive first-round draft picks and other selections to the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s services.

It’s been a trade that has not panned out for the Browns.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry offered up his thoughts on the trade on Monday during his annual end-of-the-year press conference.

“To date, the trade hasn’t gone as we anticipated. A big part has been the start-stop availability. … We’ve never been afraid to take big swings. There’s no such thing as a risk-less transaction. We will be positioned moving forward … to really pivot,” Berry said.

The Browns’ “big swing” has been viewed as a whiff thus far, especially due to the team’s contract extension with Watson that fully guaranteed his five-year, $230 million salary.

Watson has played in just 19 games through three seasons, earning a 9-10 record in those starts.

The quarterback has had his season end prematurely for two consecutive years due to injuries; the latest is a ruptured Achilles that Watson suffered during the Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Berry announced during the press conference that Watson has suffered a setback in his recovery, something the team was informed of during his exit physical.

Watson was a three-time Pro Bowl player when the Browns traded for him, but his numbers in Cleveland have been average at best.

In 19 outings, Watson has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation