Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Drafted Dillon Gabriel

When the Cleveland Browns picked Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel at 94th overall, many wondered about the decision, especially with Shedeur Sanders still available.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Cleveland had extensively scouted Shedeur, creating expectations that they might select him.

Instead, they went with Gabriel, prompting immediate questions about their reasoning.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn’t shy away from explaining their choice after Day 2 wrapped up.

He emphasized that Gabriel aligned perfectly with their established draft philosophy and team vision.

“Yeah, you know, like I said, we really felt strongly about Dillon throughout this process. You know, I think he’s a really strong, really, really good prospect. You know, that’s not to say that we didn’t meet with other quarterbacks that we thought were really talented players and good people. But, we felt strongly about Dillon. We think he’s an excellent player,” Berry said.

#Browns Andrew Berry on why they chose Dillon over Shedeur Sanders.

Gabriel brings unmatched experience to the NFL, having played more college football than any quarterback in this draft class.

His impressive resume spans six seasons across three different programs, accumulating a remarkable 18,722 passing yards and 155 touchdown passes.

His college career began at UCF before a broken clavicle cut his third season short.

Gabriel then transferred to Oklahoma, where he threw 55 touchdown passes over two seasons.

His final stop at Oregon proved his most successful, guiding the Ducks to a near-perfect 13-1 record in 2024.

The team swept through the regular season undefeated before ultimately falling to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

The 24-year-old now joins a crowded Cleveland quarterback room featuring veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, plus incumbent starter Deshaun Watson, whose injury situation remains a concern heading into the future.

