Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Traded Za’Darius Smith

The Cleveland Browns are most likely moving on to the next season.

They had already hinted at that with their decision to trade Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

Then, parting ways with Za’Darius Smith and shipping him to the Detroit Lions all but showed their intentions of mailing this season in and thinking about the NFL Draft.

When asked about that decision, GM Andrew Berry claimed that this would also allow them to get a better glimpse of the young players they have on their hands right now (via Camryn Justice).

#Browns Andrew Berry on trading Za'Darius Smith: "Z played a lot of good football for us." Said that a lot of moves like that are also about seeing younger players on the roster in an expanded role. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 6, 2024

The Browns had a great pass-rushing tandem with Smith and Myles Garrett, but Smith wasn’t getting any younger, and he wasn’t the player he used to be.

Also, he had already openly discussed his desire to play for another team, especially the Lions, so he could square off against the Minnesota Vikings — his former team — twice a year.

Despite their season-long struggles, the Browns’ defense was still much better than one would think because of their record.

That should continue to be the case for as long as Jim Schwartz is calling the shots for that unit.

Losing a key veteran like Za’Darius Smith is always a big blow, but the Browns have shown to have a great eye for young defensive players.

This team isn’t that far off from being a contender, and as tough as this season has been, it could end up being a blessing in disguise for this organization if they play their card well in the upcoming NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Leaves Door Open For Possible Deshaun Watson Return