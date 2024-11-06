Andrew Berry Leaves Door Open For Possible Deshaun Watson Return

The Cleveland Browns gave up a lot to get Deshaun Watson.

They ignored the distractions that came with trading for him during his legal turmoil, and they pulled the trigger even with Baker Mayfield still on the team.

He hasn’t lived up to the expectations so far, and he’s also dealt with two season-ending injuries in three seasons in Cleveland.

Notably, many fans are growing frustrated with the situation, up to the point where they actually cheered when he fell with a season-ending injury a couple of weeks ago.

However, as much as that seemed like the end of his tenure in Ohio, it seems like that might not be the case.

According to Daniel Oyefusi, GM Andrew Berry left the door open for a potential return next season:

“Yeah, I think that’s always possible,” he said.



Watson’s recovery timeline from his Achilles injury is set at nine months.

Barring a setback, that means he could be back on the field for the start of the upcoming season.

Whether he’d want to stay and play for the fans who were ecstatic to see him get hurt remains to be seen.

Truth be told, Watson’s erratic play held the team back more often than not, especially this season.

And while it’s never fair or accurate to blame just one person for a team’s struggles, it’s hard to make a valid case for Watson to stay on the team, much less as a starter.

