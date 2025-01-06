Andrew Berry Says The QB Room Will Look Different In 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the season with the No. 2 pick.

They can now hope that the Tennessee Titans don’t take Shedeur Sanders to take him themselves or go after Cam Ward.

They can also explore free agency and several potential candidates.

Whatever they decide to do, the fact of the matter is that they need to do something.

As Brad Stainbrook reported, GM Andrew Berry confirmed that the QB room will look different next season.

"That room will look different next year." – #Browns Andrew Berry on QB room — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 6, 2025

It is clear that the team does not have its future quarterback on the current roster.

Jameis Winston led the team to a couple of wins and is clearly talented.

Then again, he’s been in the league for a decade and continues to turn the ball over at a worrisome rate, which is why he’s not a starting-caliber player.

Bailey Zappe has spent most of his career as a third-string quarterback, and chances are he will never be much more than that.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has left much to be desired in his two years in the league.

He has struggled with injuries, poor decision-making, and subpar play.

The sample size for Deshaun Watson is now large enough to show that he won’t be back to his former level, and some fans have already turned their backs on him.

The bar isn’t particularly high right now, but the Browns clearly need to revamp their quarterback room in the worst way.

NEXT:

Deshaun Watson Has Suffered A Setback In His Injury Recovery