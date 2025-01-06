Deshaun Watson Has Suffered A Setback In His Injury Recovery

Some Cleveland Browns fans aren’t that fond of Deshaun Watson.

The former Houston Texans quarterback hasn’t played up to expectations since he arrived in Cleveland.

More than that, his constant injuries have also been a reason for concern.

Notably, that was the case again on Monday morning.

According to a report by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the Clemson product has suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn Achilles injury.

That will obviously delay his recovery process.

Deshaun Watson had a setback in his recovery from his torn Achilles tendon rehab, Browns GM Andrew Berry said. This will delay his recovery, per Berry. Still to early to say on a return timetable. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 6, 2025

The Browns’ decision to restructure Watson’s deal guarantees that he’ll stay with the team next season.

Nevertheless, it seems like he’s not a lock to be the starter.

His contract situation has tied the Browns’ hands.

His trade value is close to nothing, and they cannot cut him without absorbing a massive cap hit.

They can only hope that he gets back to full strength and plays well enough to win the starting quarterback position.

Then again, the fans seem past that point already.

Some even cheered when he suffered an Achilles injury.

It seems like he will never get back to his old form.

While that’s a tough pill to swallow, the team will have to address the QB situation in the offseason.

