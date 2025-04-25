Andrew Berry Uses 2-Words To Describe Mason Graham’s Fit With Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry has a reputation for being a draft-day trader, often making moves to swap mid-round picks for veteran players.

On Thursday, Berry made a blockbuster trade with Cleveland’s No. 2 overall pick, flipping it to Jacksonville in exchange for this year’s No. 5 pick, a second-round selection in 2025, and a first-rounder in 2026, among other assets.

That allowed Berry to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the Browns’ new first-round draft position.

Shortly after making the selection, Berry revealed why the defender was worthy of the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft.

He used the words ‘DNA match” to describe his fit with the Browns.

“He is a DNA match for our defense. A disruptive interior penetrator I think can really affect the pocket from inside,” Berry said.

Browns GM Andrew Berry on trading out of No. 2 and selecting Mason Graham: — Saw Graham as a “DNA match” for the defense — Draft haul was too good to pass up, second-rounder was in sweet spot of this draft. First-rounder is in what could be a stronger draft. pic.twitter.com/BVjpGvVxtG — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2025

Graham is considered an elite defensive tackle prospect who had an impressive career with the Wolverines.

In 39 collegiate contests, Graham recorded 108 tackles, nine sacks, and three pass deflections for Michigan.

Graham will be viewed as an immediate potential starter, pairing up with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett to form one of the league’s strongest defensive fronts.

It’s the second straight year the Browns have used their highest draft pick to address the defensive tackle position after Cleveland selected Mike Hall Jr. with their No. 54 pick in 2024.

Berry admitted that securing Graham to solidify the defensive line while also trading down to acquire more draft assets made this opportunity too good to pass up.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our organization … Over both the short term and over a multi-year time horizon, it was a fit for what we wanted to do with the team and the roster,” Berry said.

Graham and Hall will be joined by defensive tackle Maliek Collins on the interior defensive front.

NEXT:

Mason Graham Reveals Honest Thoughts About Joining Browns