Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Andrew Berry Uses 2-Words To Describe Mason Graham’s Fit With Browns

Andrew Berry Uses 2-Words To Describe Mason Graham’s Fit With Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Andrew Berry Uses 2-Words To Describe Mason Graham’s Fit With Browns
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

Browns GM Andrew Berry has a reputation for being a draft-day trader, often making moves to swap mid-round picks for veteran players.

On Thursday, Berry made a blockbuster trade with Cleveland’s No. 2 overall pick, flipping it to Jacksonville in exchange for this year’s No. 5 pick, a second-round selection in 2025, and a first-rounder in 2026, among other assets.

That allowed Berry to select Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the Browns’ new first-round draft position.

Shortly after making the selection, Berry revealed why the defender was worthy of the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft.

He used the words ‘DNA match” to describe his fit with the Browns.

“He is a DNA match for our defense. A disruptive interior penetrator I think can really affect the pocket from inside,” Berry said.

Graham is considered an elite defensive tackle prospect who had an impressive career with the Wolverines.

In 39 collegiate contests, Graham recorded 108 tackles, nine sacks, and three pass deflections for Michigan.

Graham will be viewed as an immediate potential starter, pairing up with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett to form one of the league’s strongest defensive fronts.

It’s the second straight year the Browns have used their highest draft pick to address the defensive tackle position after Cleveland selected Mike Hall Jr. with their No. 54 pick in 2024.

Berry admitted that securing Graham to solidify the defensive line while also trading down to acquire more draft assets made this opportunity too good to pass up.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our organization … Over both the short term and over a multi-year time horizon, it was a fit for what we wanted to do with the team and the roster,” Berry said.

Graham and Hall will be joined by defensive tackle Maliek Collins on the interior defensive front.

NEXT:  Mason Graham Reveals Honest Thoughts About Joining Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation