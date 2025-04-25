Mason Graham Reveals Honest Thoughts About Joining Browns

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, few analysts believed the Cleveland Browns were willing to trade the No. 2 pick.

Cleveland pulled off a blockbuster of a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, swapping this year‘s first-round draft picks among other assets.

That led the Browns to pick at Jacksonville’s fifth overall selection, and Cleveland chose Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

While Graham may not have expected to wind up with the AFC North franchise, he certainly seems pleased that he’ll have a strong partner on the defensive front with him.

Immediately after being selected, Graham revealed his thoughts about joining the Browns this year and playing with generational talent Myles Garrett.

“I’m going to do everything I can to put Cleveland back on top,” Graham said, adding that playing with Garrett “is such a blessing. He’s a fierce competitor. I want to play with guys like that, and he’s the real deal.”

Mason and Myles!! Like the sound of that 🙂‍↕️#NFLDraft on NFLN, ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/3nsywxWKXn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2025

Graham was on the Wolverines’ national championship team, helping the Michigan defense rank atop the NCAA in multiple defensive categories during the team’s title run.

Cleveland took Graham because of his elite skill set as a defensive tackle, something that general manager Andrew Barry places a premium on for his franchise.

The blockbuster trade that Cleveland orchestrated with Jacksonville will allow the Browns to now have four draft picks on Friday.

