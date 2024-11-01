Andy Dickerson Reveals His Thoughts On Dawand Jones’ First Start At LT

Jameis Winston was the star of the show in Week 8 when he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in his first start for the Cleveland Browns, leading the team to an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens and putting an end to the team’s 5-game losing streak.

Another player who contributed heavily to the win who won’t get the credit he deserves is left tackle Dawand Jones, who made his first career start at the position and impressed offensive line coach Andy Dickerson quite a bit.

The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak shared a tidbit from Dickerson on Friday morning and said Dickerson pointed out how Jones did a great job staying prepared for the couple of weeks he wasn’t in the starting lineup, adding that he did “pretty good” in his first start at left tackle.

#Browns OL coach Andy Dickerson: Dawand Jones did great job staying prepared for the couple of weeks he wasn't in starting lineup.

Then did "pretty good" job in first start at LT last week. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 1, 2024

Winston was only sacked twice in the victory, which was a major improvement from the 33 sacks Deshaun Watson took in his seven starts at quarterback prior to Winston’s debut.

It’s unclear what the left tackle situation will be when Wills gets healthy, but Wills is also in a contract year and hasn’t performed well this season even when he has been healthy.

Winston had high praise for Jones earlier in the week and said he has the ability to be one of the best in the league at his position even though his background is mostly at right tackle.

It’s an interesting subplot to keep an eye on going forward, but Jones appears to have at least earned himself a longer look at LT.

