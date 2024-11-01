Former Browns Star Reveals His Big Concern With Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns are on their way back up after new quarterback Jameis Winston was able to throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 to put a merciful end to the team’s 5-game losing streak.

Even at 2-6, the feeling around the team is much more positive, although one former star of the team still has one big concern with Jameis.

In a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, former legendary returner Josh Cribbs said “This game could’ve definitely went the other way very fast. The Ravens dropped several picks throughout the course of this game.”

"This game could've definitely went the other way very fast the Ravens dropped several picks." –@JoshCribbs16 wonders if Jameis Winston's past turnover woes could become an issue this year? #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/T9bO3QEYdJ — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 31, 2024

The most obvious example of what Cribbs is talking about came on the game-winning drive when Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton dropped an interception that was thrown directly to him.

Cribbs worries that this could become a trend for Winston, who has clearly shown the ability to throw a lot of interceptions in the past.

It’s a fair concern, as Winston is the not-so-proud owner of the NFL’s only 30-touchdown, 30-interception season ever.

The hope is that the positives with Winston far outweigh the negatives, as the team can live with a few interceptions if he can continue throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns consistently, because Deshaun Watson still hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game in his three years with the Browns, and only threw three touchdowns in a game once.

Winston’s gunslinger mentality will hopefully continue to light a fire under this offense and open the passing game up to allow more good things to happen offensively.

