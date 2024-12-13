Andy Reid Says Browns Player Is Probably A Future Hall of Famer

The 3-10 Cleveland Browns have a brutal matchup with the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

They will look to play spoiler for the third time in the Jameis Winston era and take down another AFC Super Bowl contender after recently beating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens to throw a wrench in their playoff plans.

Even though things haven’t gone well for the Browns this year, one player continues to deliver monstrous performances week in and week out, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had high praise for him as well and said he is probably a future Hall of Famer ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

Reid had high praise for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in a recent article shared on the Browns’ team website and acknowledged Garrett’s ability to wreck the game if the Chiefs don’t correctly account for him.

“(Garrett) is really a good player. Probably a future Hall of Famer, I’d say,” Reid said. “He’s a dominant player and we recognize that and respect that. He’s going to show up though and we’re going to show up and we have to play well against him.

Garrett has 11 sacks this season despite playing through several injuries.

This is his seventh consecutive year with double-digit sacks.

The team has needed his production now more than ever after trading Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline and failing to get much QB pressure from anywhere else on the roster, as nobody else aside from Garrett and Smith has more than three sacks.

If the Browns have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they will need another big performance from their future Hall of Famer.

