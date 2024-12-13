Kevin Stefanski Uses 2-Word To Describe His Treatment From Jimmy Haslam

Earlier this week, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler set Cleveland’s media ablaze with his story featuring Browns principal owner Jimmy Haslam, one that came out in strong support of his team’s front office and head coach.

Haslam called the transformation from a playoff squad in 2023 to a 3-10 franchise this season a “perplexing” one as he offered his support for head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

On Friday, Stefanski shared a two-word response as to his thoughts about Haslam’s support, suggesting he believes his position with the team is on solid ground thanks to the support he receives from the owner.

“Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he won’t comment on specific convos but said that ownership has been ‘constantly supportive’ while he has been here,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Oyefusi also shared the Fowler article on X where Haslam suggested a top-to-bottom approach would be applied to reviewing what went wrong for the Browns this season.

Stefanski has been the most successful coach since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, winning 40 games through his first five seasons with the Browns.

The head coach has also led Cleveland to two playoff appearances, doubling what the franchise had done over the previous two decades before he arrived.

Stefanski has been rewarded for those efforts with two NFL Coach of the Year awards, high praise for a coach in only his fifth season on the job.

Cleveland will be searching for the team’s fourth win in 2024 this weekend as the Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs in a home contest.

