Are Browns Fans Taking Jacoby Brissett For Granted?

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

With the Watson era quickly approaching in Cleveland, now seems like a good time to look back on what Jacoby Brissett provided the Browns during his starting tenure.

In eight games started for the Browns, Brissett has posted 1,862 passing yards to go along with a 7/5 touchdown to interception ratio.

During his time as starting QB, Brissett has been the subject of a lot of criticism, both fair and unfair, but overall, he has been an undeniable upgrade over former Browns starter Baker Mayfield.

In this article, we will evaluate if Browns fans have taken the solid performance of Brissett for granted.

Top 5 QB since the Browns came back?

This is a complicated argument that almost every Browns fan would feel differently about, but by many measurements, this is an accurate statement.

Brissett would be clearly below Baker Mayfield on this list, but as soon as you get past Mayfield, a statistical argument for the best half-season can be made.

Brissett isn’t flashy, and he definitely has his flaws, but by most statistical categories he is one of the better QBs to suit up for Cleveland since ’99.

 

The Browns have a top 5 offense with Brissett at the helm

The Cleveland Browns boast the league’s fifth-best offense, and despite popular belief, it is not all because of the ground game.

Cleveland has the league’s 8th-best passing attack, and Brissett’s solid efficiency and connection with fellow newcomer Amari Cooper have been big reasons why.

So while Brissett hasn’t always passed the eye test, advanced stats love him and Cleveland’s offense, and while Nick Chubb is obviously the engine to the Browns’ offense, Brissett has performed at a high level in a supporting role.

 

Brissett has been a top 10 QB 

No one is saying that Brissett actually holds this ranking, but once again, advanced stats are on the side of Brissett.

Any talk of Brissett keeping his job as the starter after Watson is eligible to return was silly, but he has performed at a much higher level than anyone could have possibly expected, and for that, Browns faithful should be appreciative.

 

What it means

Overall, Browns fans have a right to be frustrated with the team.

There have been blunders and mishaps on every turn, but Brissett has been the least of the Browns’ worries, and if anything has led to the Cleveland offense being drastically improved from last season.

Cleveland has been riddled with poor quarterback play since they returned in 1999, so much so that the departure of a very statistically average quarterback in Baker Mayfield caused division in the fan base.

Brissett has been an outlier from the norm for the Browns, and in my opinion, he should be getting more credit than he has, and unfortunately, his future probably lies somewhere where he has a chance to start.

  1. Jsixis says

    Brissett has just proved that last years’s QB was not the problem.
    We were told that both additions to the QB room this year were upgrades.
    the record says otherwise.
    In 3 weeks everyone is expecting to finish the season undefeated and on to the super bowl.
    I do not believe that will happen. Karma will be around for a long time Cleveland.

