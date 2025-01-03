Bailey Zappe Will Add To Browns’ Infamous QB Woes

On Thursday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski informed the team that quarterback Bailey Zappe would be the starter for Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe was signed off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad in October after former starter Deshaun Watson suffered his season-ending Achilles injury.

By starting the finale, Zappe will add to the infamous quarterback woes Cleveland has suffered since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

Analyst Tom Withers noted that Zappe will be the fourth starting quarterback this season and the 40th to start at least one game over the past 26 seasons.

Zappe will join Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as players who have started a game for the Browns during the 2024 season.

Both Winston and Watson started seven games this season while Thompson-Robinson had started the previous two outings.

Zappe will now have his name added to the growing list of players who started for the franchise since 1999, becoming yet another name fans can add to their infamous quarterback jersey.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback was a fourth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2022, going 4-4 in eight starts with the team in two seasons with the AFC East squad.

Zappe completed 63.2 percent of his passes in 14 appearances with the Patriots, throwing for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in New England.

The Patriots cut Zappe before the beginning of this season, and Kansas City signed him to the practice squad later in August.

Cleveland’s final contest this year will be in Baltimore as the Ravens are looking to secure the AFC North crown for the second consecutive season.

