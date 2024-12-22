Bailey Zappe Will Have A New Role With Browns On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has, once again, left a lot to be desired.

Kevin Stefanski’s team didn’t seem to have much chance to thrive this season, given that Deshaun Watson didn’t play well yet continued to hold onto his job.

Then, Jameis Winston gave the team the full Jameis Winston experience.

His pre-game speeches were inspiring but his play was an absolute roller-coaster on the field.

With Winston dealing with a shoulder injury, the Browns are down to their last two quarterbacks.

According to Matt Fontana of ESPN Radio, the Browns will have Bailey Zappe as Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s backup, with Winston as their third-string/emergency quarterback.

Bailey Zappe to back up DTR today https://t.co/mbb2RZOrSv — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) December 22, 2024

Needless to say, this is far from ideal.

Winston has reportedly been dealing with a shoulder injury all week.

While he was always intended to be on the bench behind Thompson-Robinson, he hasn’t been able to practice.

Zappe has been a backup for most of his career.

He briefly took over the offense from Mac Jones before returning to his usual role.

He’s bounced around the league since being let go by the New England Patriots, and he’s not likely to take over as a starter at any point.

Then again, given Thompson-Robinson’s injury woes, the Browns’ offensive line, and tough luck with quarterbacks, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Zappe take the field at some point on Sunday or the following week.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Jameis Winston's Status For Sunday's Game