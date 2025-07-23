Baker Mayfield Has 4-Word Reaction To Browns’ QB Issues

The Cleveland Browns face a unique quarterback situation entering the 2025 season with five signal callers currently on their roster.

Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson all occupy spots, though Watson remains unavailable due to injury concerns.

The crowded quarterback room has drawn attention from various corners of the football world, including a former Browns starter who knows the organization well.

Baker Mayfield recently addressed the situation during an appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Not my problem anymore,” Mayfield said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed little emotion when discussing his former team, a stark contrast to the bitter commentary offered by Johnny Manziel weeks earlier.

Mayfield spent his first four NFL seasons in Cleveland after being selected with the first overall pick in 2018.

His time with the Browns produced memorable moments, including ending the franchise’s 18-year playoff drought.

Mayfield guided Cleveland to a postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, marking the organization’s first playoff win since 1994.

The success proved short-lived as injuries and organizational changes derailed his trajectory.

A torn labrum in 2021 hampered his performance while the Browns pursued Deshaun Watson, creating internal friction that ultimately ended his Cleveland tenure.

The organization traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022.

After brief stops in Carolina and Los Angeles, Mayfield found stability in Tampa Bay. His 2024 campaign featured 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, earning Comeback Player of the Year honors while leading the Buccaneers back to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Browns continue searching for long-term quarterback stability.

