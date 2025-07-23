Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Man Falls Into Lake During Browns’ Helmet Reveal

Yagya Bhargava
By
By
Man Falls Into Lake During Browns’ Helmet Reveal
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns made franchise history on July 23 by unveiling their first brown helmet since the team’s founding.

The alternate design, nicknamed the “Alpha Dawg,” represents a bold departure for a franchise looking to turn the page after a disappointing 3-14 season.

The Browns organized a lakeside promotional event to showcase the new headgear, complete with dramatic staging and media coverage.

However, the carefully planned reveal took an unexpected turn when a photographer tumbled into Lake Erie while trying to capture the moment.

The mishap occurred as the cover was pulled back from a large replica of the helmet positioned near the platform’s edge.

A photographer stepped closer to get the shot but lost footing and fell into the water, creating an unintended spectacle that overshadowed the announcement.

The new helmet features a matte brown shell with orange twin stripes and a brown facemask, creating a fully monochromatic appearance when paired with the team’s Color Rush uniforms.

The Browns plan to debut the “Alpha Dawg” look during three home games this season.

Following last season’s struggles, the uniform change signals Cleveland’s attempt at a fresh start.

Whether the new look translates to better results on the field remains to be seen, but the Browns are clearly embracing change as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

