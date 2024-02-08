Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

By

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns thought they had finally found their guy.

Baker Mayfield had been one of the biggest sensations in college football and looked ready to make a big splash in the pros as well.

There was some good and some bad, and he wasn’t always put in the best position to succeed, but eventually, it became oddly obvious that Mayfield wasn’t the guy the team needed to take a leap forward.

Then, the team kind of did him wrong by trading for Deshaun Watson, with him still on the team, which obviously took a big toll on his trade value as well.

Now, he’s reportedly in line to sign a very lucrative multi-year deal to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the former No. 1 pick recently opened up on his days in Cleveland.

Talking to Nick Wright on FS1’s First Things First, the former Oklahoma Sooners star claimed that he always knew all he needed was a fresh start somewhere else with a team that actually believed in him.

Obviously, that was a big shot at the organization, but it was also a fair one.

Mayfield also claimed that he didn’t regret playing through injuries for the Browns because he’s a competitor, and he wanted to be out there for his teammates, stating that everything happens for a reason.

Baker Mayfield may or may not be a star in this league, but one thing’s for sure: If Watson isn’t able to play a full season at a high level, this trade is going to haunt the team for years to come.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

20 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

23 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper's Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son's Staff In Tennessee

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Senior Bowl pylon

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Names Browns 'Secret Superstar' This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

4 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

5 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Makes His Thoughts Clear On Coaching Future

5 days ago

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Says Browns Let Go Of 'Glue Guy' On Coaching Staff

5 days ago

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

No more pages to load