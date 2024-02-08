Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns thought they had finally found their guy.

Baker Mayfield had been one of the biggest sensations in college football and looked ready to make a big splash in the pros as well.

There was some good and some bad, and he wasn’t always put in the best position to succeed, but eventually, it became oddly obvious that Mayfield wasn’t the guy the team needed to take a leap forward.

Then, the team kind of did him wrong by trading for Deshaun Watson, with him still on the team, which obviously took a big toll on his trade value as well.

Now, he’s reportedly in line to sign a very lucrative multi-year deal to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the former No. 1 pick recently opened up on his days in Cleveland.

Talking to Nick Wright on FS1’s First Things First, the former Oklahoma Sooners star claimed that he always knew all he needed was a fresh start somewhere else with a team that actually believed in him.

What was Bakers' confidence going into this year & does he regret playing hurt in Cleveland? "I didn't have a doubt in my mind. I just needed a fresh start somewhere where they believed in me. … I don't. I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason." — @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/QjkG85HSyJ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2024

Obviously, that was a big shot at the organization, but it was also a fair one.

Mayfield also claimed that he didn’t regret playing through injuries for the Browns because he’s a competitor, and he wanted to be out there for his teammates, stating that everything happens for a reason.

Baker Mayfield may or may not be a star in this league, but one thing’s for sure: If Watson isn’t able to play a full season at a high level, this trade is going to haunt the team for years to come.