Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About Last Year With Browns

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About Last Year With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

One season after taking the Browns to the AFC Divisional Round, quarterback Baker Mayfield saw a decline in production and increased the interceptions thrown thanks to an injury he suffered to his non-throwing shoulder.

Shortly after the season, it became clear Mayfield’s time in Cleveland would come to an abrupt end as the team traded for Deshaun Watson before shipping Mayfield to Carolina.

Not having midseason shoulder surgery is one area where Mayfield now questions if it were the smartest thing to do.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” producer Mike Lucas shared a clip on Twitter of Mayfield’s recent interview on “Pardon My Take,” and Mayfield gave an honest answer as to what went wrong during his last season in Cleveland.

“The last year in Cleveland, as banged up as I was … in the midst of it, should I have probably gotten the surgery and sat out? Yeah,” Mayfield explained.

Mayfield said the reason he did not stop his season for the surgery was he looked at the ethos of the city and tried to match that toughness by playing through the pain in his non-throwing shoulder.

The recovery from his surgery after the 2021 season took a significant amount of time as he had to relearn his throwing motion.

Mayfield said he would not change the outcome from his time in Cleveland as those decisions made him evolve into the person he is today.

Changing teams was a revitalization of his career, helping him to become one of the better quarterbacks in the league last season he concluded.

NEXT:  Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Spot In Top 100 Ranking

8 hours ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season

7 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FOX Sports Predictions Leave Browns Out Of Playoffs

8 hours ago

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Odds Released For Browns' Playoff, Super Bowl Chances

1 day ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins' Clutch Performances Last Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Receives Interesting Coaching Rank From CBS Sports

1 day ago

Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Believes Dustin Hopkins' Extension Will Have Negative Effect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Browns Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins To Make Him One Of NFL's Highest-Paid Kickers

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Displays Impressive Strength In Viral Video

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Hanford Dixon Makes Bold Prediction About AFC North This Season

2 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Makes A Bold Statement About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Recognized As Top-10 Tight End

2 days ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Names His Favorite 2023 Browns Victory

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

ESPN Ranks 2 Browns Offensive Linemen Among NFL's Best

2 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Insider Names Top Storyline For Browns Training Camp

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Stage Hold-In During Training Camp

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Hanford Dixon Reveals Reasons To Be Excited About The Browns

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Names Top Priority For Browns Entering Training Camp

3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Player Has A Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Why Browns Fans Are The Best In The NFL

3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals His 'Hot Take' About Deshaun Watson This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Josh Cribbs Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Browns Nation