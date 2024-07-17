Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Over the past 15 years, Cleveland has had its share of quality wide receivers and tight ends.

Receivers like Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper, and Josh Gordon have roamed the sidelines to give quarterbacks both chain-moving targets and deep threats.

Tight ends like David Njoku, Gary Barnidge, Jordan Cameron, and Ben Watson have served as downfield and endzone targets, safety blankets for the multitude of quarterbacks Cleveland has used over this period.

Despite its talented receivers, the Browns own a distinction the team would gladly pass along to the next NFL franchise.

Analyst Greg Auman shared on Twitter the wild statistic, showing Cleveland has the longest drought without a player recording 10 or more touchdown catches in a season.

The last Browns athlete to record 10 or more touchdown receptions in a single season was Braylon Edwards in 2007.

That year, Edwards made his only career Pro Bowl appearance as he caught 80 passes for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Since Edwards accomplished that feat, few Browns players have come close.

In fact, since 2007, only nine players have recorded 10 or more touchdowns in their Cleveland careers.

Njoku leads all receivers in touchdown receptions since 2007 as the tight end has recorded 25 total touchdowns in his seven-year career.

The 6-foot-4 athlete caught a team-best six touchdowns in 2023.

Cooper is the closest Cleveland player to that mark in recent history as the talented wide receiver nabbed nine touchdowns in 2022.

The Browns could break that streak this season as new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey installs a pass-friendly offense using three- and four-receiver sets.

NEXT:  Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season
Browns Nation