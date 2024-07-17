Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

Over the past 15 years, Cleveland has had its share of quality wide receivers and tight ends.

Receivers like Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper, and Josh Gordon have roamed the sidelines to give quarterbacks both chain-moving targets and deep threats.

Tight ends like David Njoku, Gary Barnidge, Jordan Cameron, and Ben Watson have served as downfield and endzone targets, safety blankets for the multitude of quarterbacks Cleveland has used over this period.

Despite its talented receivers, the Browns own a distinction the team would gladly pass along to the next NFL franchise.

Analyst Greg Auman shared on Twitter the wild statistic, showing Cleveland has the longest drought without a player recording 10 or more touchdown catches in a season.

Longest droughts without a player getting 10+ TD catches in a season: Browns 2007

Cardinals 2013

Bears, Saints 2014

Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Panthers, Commanders 2015

Giants 2016 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 15, 2024

The last Browns athlete to record 10 or more touchdown receptions in a single season was Braylon Edwards in 2007.

That year, Edwards made his only career Pro Bowl appearance as he caught 80 passes for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Since Edwards accomplished that feat, few Browns players have come close.

In fact, since 2007, only nine players have recorded 10 or more touchdowns in their Cleveland careers.

Njoku leads all receivers in touchdown receptions since 2007 as the tight end has recorded 25 total touchdowns in his seven-year career.

The 6-foot-4 athlete caught a team-best six touchdowns in 2023.

Cooper is the closest Cleveland player to that mark in recent history as the talented wide receiver nabbed nine touchdowns in 2022.

The Browns could break that streak this season as new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey installs a pass-friendly offense using three- and four-receiver sets.

NEXT:

Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season