Baker Mayfield Offers Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns didn’t always do right by Baker Mayfield.

They traded for Deshaun Watson despite still having him on the team, even though he had led them to the playoffs and found moderate success despite having multiple offensive coordinators.

Even so, the former No. 1 pick has no ill will towards the organization, or at least towards any of his successors.

If anything, he wants to see Shedeur Sanders do well.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up on Sanders’ situation, and even offered him a piece of advice to find success in this league:

“I mean, it’s tough. Since he was young, he had the spotlight on him, so people are going to be over critical of every little thing. The cliche: control what you can control. As a quarterback, that’s how do you win football games and how do you elevate the guys around you. He has all the pieces he needs to have success. It’s about the time and place,” Mayfield said of Sanders.

Sanders entered the league with a much bigger platform than the average rookie.

He has plenty of people in his corner, from former athletes who care for his father to fans who believe he should be the starter.

However, that has also come with his fair share of detractors.

At the end of the day, Sanders can only control the way he handles himself and the work he puts in every single day.

He’s likely going to begin the season as the fourth guy in the pecking order, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he may get his chance at some point in the campaign.

In the meantime, there’s not much he can do but continue putting in hard work and getting better every single day.

