Baker Mayfield Opens Up About Kevin Stefanski Tension

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski had a slight back-and-forth a few weeks ago when Mayfield tweeted about how he didn’t hear anything from Stefanski after the Browns traded him. It was clear there was still some bad blood there which will add plenty of fuel to the fire for what should be a fun new NFC South rivalry with Stefanski now leading the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield recently opened up about the situation once again, and his twice-a-year battles with Stefanski are shaping up to be some fun little battles that shouldn’t be as hostile as many hope they’ll be.

Mayfield recently sat down to do an interview with Sports Illustrated and was asked what it would take for him to share a burger with Kevin Stefanski.

“Maybe we’ll have one after a game in Atlanta, I don’t know. There’s stuff there, but it’s not like it’s beef. We’ve worked together. Anytime you know somebody, you want to beat them, whether it’s a good or bad relationship,” Mayfield said.

“There’s stuff there, but it’s not like it’s beef.” Baker Mayfield discussed his relationship with Kevin Stefanski 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml5TnVbM7z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 21, 2026

Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the division last year due to a poor second half of the season, but he has blossomed individually ever since he left the Browns. Cleveland is still searching for its franchise quarterback years later, so as heartwarming as it is to see Mayfield having so much success elsewhere, it still stings that he was tossed aside for Deshaun Watson and his $80 million 2026 cap hit.

Mayfield will always be remembered fondly for ending Cleveland’s decades-long playoff victory drought, and he has a special place in the fans’ hearts for being the franchise quarterback the team so desperately needed. Even if it was only for a few years, he’s a Brown forever and there’s no doubt he has those Falcons matchups circled on his calendar next season.

NEXT:

Insider Points To Big Area Of Concern For Browns' Defense