Analyst Reveals Benefit Of Kevin Stefanski Handing Over Play-Calling Duties

For the first time this season, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not call the offensive plays when his team faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Last week, he announced that he would relinquish those play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, giving up a responsibility he’s held for most of his tenure in Cleveland.

Players immediately saw one benefit from Stefanski giving up the play-calling obligation, according to analyst Jason Lloyd.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Lloyd shared that new benefit for Stefanski, explaining that the head coach had more time to devote to his entire team this week (via X).

“I did talk to people in the locker room who felt like Kevin popped his head last week into meetings that he wasn’t previously in, whether it was offensive line, defensive line, whatever,” Lloyd said, adding, “I talked to one person who said he looked more relaxed.”

The analyst added that he saw him sticking his head into the defensive huddle on the sideline during the game, which Lloyd said he had not witnessed Stefanski do previously.

Lloyd noted that the offense looked very similar to the previous week’s offering as he said Dorsey relies on a similar offensive concept to Stefanski.

“The people I talked to in Buffalo said that Ken is very much a believer in running backs run the ball, receivers catch the ball, quarterbacks throw the ball; he’s not into the gadget (plays),” Lloyd said.

The only difference between the previous week – against the Cincinnati Bengals – and last week’s contest against the Ravens was who was under center, Lloyd said.

