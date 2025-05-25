Ben Roethlisberger Raises Eyebrows With Comments About Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns are in a unique spot with four potential starting quarterbacks on their active roster, which was much-needed heading into this offseason to ensure the quarterback situation gets sorted out in the short and long term following a dismal 3-14 season.

Though there is plenty of excitement about rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, as well as the return of Super Bowl champion and 2023 hero Joe Flacco, it’s the newly acquired Kenny Pickett who sounds like he is the leading candidate to start in Week 1.

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger recently said that he believes Pickett will get cheered upon his return to Pittsburgh in Week 6, to which 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi disagreed on X.

Big Ben believes Kenny Pickett will get "cheered" when he returns to Pittsburgh as Browns QB in week 6. I think Ben is respectfully on crack. Kenny will get booed to a decibel level unlike anything we've ever heard. Would you cheer or boo Kenny? pic.twitter.com/NDtOiGsO06 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 23, 2025

Pickett was Roethlisberger’s heir apparent and was selected in the first round in 2022 to replace the Steelers legend, though things didn’t work out and he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season to back up Jalen Hurts.

Now, he has another fresh start and will look to become the NFL’s next quarterback reclamation project, though the Browns have a brutal first eight games before their Week 9 bye.

If Pickett does win the starting job out of camp, he’ll be in for quite the challenge even before Week 6 against the Steelers, though it would surely be fun for him to stick it to his former squad.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski sounds like he loves Pickett, and with what this franchise has been through at the QB position, a Pickett resurgence would be a great subplot for this upcoming season.

Either way, there is no way he is going to get cheered in Pittsburgh.

