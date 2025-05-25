Insider Reveals Big Concern About Browns’ Key Position

With training camp approaching, the Cleveland Browns face critical roster decisions as they finalize their 53-man lineup.

The quarterback situation has improved, but questions linger at wide receiver, where depth remains a significant concern.

Jerry Jeudy clearly leads the position group, yet the talent behind him creates uncertainty.

The Browns chose not to address this area during the draft, leaving them to rely heavily on internal development and unproven additions.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently highlighted this concern, explaining why the receiver corps represents one of the team’s biggest question marks.

“Is there enough depth at receiver?” Cabot asked. “Want to talk about a position that can get thin fast? The Browns chose not to address this position in the draft and now they’re really banking on Cedric Tillman turning a strong three-game stretch last season into a full season. It’s fine if the Browns look at this season as a chance to see some of their young guys get opportunities — we’ll get to another position where that is happening — but they’re rolling the dice in a big way behind Jerry Jeudy with this group.”

Tillman showed promise during a three-week stretch last season, hauling in 21 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

His momentum ended abruptly in Week 12 when a hard hit resulted in a season-ending concussion.

The Browns have attempted to address depth concerns through several moves.

They acquired Diontae Johnson while monitoring 2024 draft pick Jamari Thrash closely.

Veteran DeAndre Carter joins the roster primarily to strengthen the return game.

These additions represent calculated risks rather than sure-fire solutions.

If the new faces struggle to contribute immediately, Cleveland’s depth chart becomes dangerously thin behind their top targets.

The AFC North presents a grueling schedule that will test every position group extensively.

The Browns must develop young talent quickly while seamlessly integrating new additions.

How fast this unit comes together could determine whether Cleveland contends for a playoff spot or watches from home again.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls For Browns To Name Surprising QB As The Starter