Bengals At Browns Game Predictions For Week 1

Joe Burrow and the Bengals head north for their season-opener against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Fan bases of each team predict good fortunes for their heroes in what is the 100th Battle of Ohio.

National media is tilting toward the Bengals behind the newly minted highest-paid player in the NFL.

But Deshaun Watson is busting at the seams to show why Cleveland got the better quarterback deal.

And Myles Garrett and Zadarius Smith are among those planning to make Burrow’s day miserable.

It’s a sell-out crowd for Sunday, and here is how our writers and editors see the game playing out:

Ben Donahue: “Browns are 3-0 vs. Burrow in Cleveland; Garrett/Smith are sack machines; Denzel Ward back and Deshaun Watson ready to prove himself vs. a suspect Bengals secondary…” Browns 28, Bengals 24

Rocco Nuosci: “Cleveland’s tendency to underwhelm in the opener will outweigh their 4-1 record against Joe Burrow.” Bengals 27, Browns 17

Pat Opperman: “After all the talk about quarterbacks and wide receivers and a pass rush, Nick Chubb reminds us whose team this is with over 150 total yards.” Browns 27, Bengals 20

Orlando Silva: The Browns are ready to make a statement in Week 1. Deshaun Watson sends a message and they continue to have the Bengals number (especially after Ja’Marr Chase’s comments). Browns 27, Bengals 21

So there you have it, 3 out of 4 Browns Nation writers recommend the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Las Vegas oddsmakers set the line at +3.5 for the Browns as a home underdog.

Most of the nation can watch the Browns on CBS in the early slot, (channel 19, WOIO in Cleveland).