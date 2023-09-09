Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Grossi Names 2 Key Browns Players Against Bengals

Tony Grossi Names 2 Key Browns Players Against Bengals

By

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off their season vs. the Cleveland Browns in one of the most complicated matchups of the campaign.

This will be the first of three divisional matchups in the season’s first four games, and one the Browns cannot afford to lose.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi revealed his two key players ahead of this matchup: Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith.

Needless to say, this wasn’t much of a surprise, as the Browns will rely heavily on their superstar duo of pass rushers for most of the season.

More than that, Bengals QB Joe Burrow was limited in training camp and didn’t play in the preseason due to a calf injury.

He’s more than ready for the start of the season, but there are still serious doubts about his mobility.

That’s why this new duo of edge rushers could be key to keeping him on his toes and making him pay on every single drop back.

Burrow is just 1-4 vs. the Browns in his career, although that lone win came in their latest matchup.

Kevin Stefanski has had Zac Taylor’s number as of late, and judging by how complicated the season will be in the AFC North Division, getting off to a solid start of the season will be crucial.

The Browns haven’t made the playoffs in the past two seasons, and this new elite defense will look to turn things around once and for all and put an end to that drought.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Explains Why Browns Pursued Veterans This Year

3 mins ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments On Browns

17 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Notes The Importance Of Beating The Bengals

20 hours ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball as Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to make the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Response To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments

22 hours ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Nearly Called The Browns By A Different Name

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Coach Notes Myles Garrett's Potential Under Jim Schwartz

24 hours ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Talks Facing Joe Burrow In Season Opener

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns OC Says 1 Player Has 'Grown' In Team's System

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Discusses Browns' 'Urgency' In 2023

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns OC Raves About 1 Deshaun Watson Trait

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Will Honor Jim Brown With Special Gesture This Season

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bengals Are 'Scared' Entering Browns Game

2 days ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Comments On Adapting To Deshaun Watson's Style

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Could Break 19-Year Streak With Week 1 Win

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Tony Grossi Predicts Browns’ Record For 2023 Season

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Notes Big Myles Garrett Stat Against Bengals

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shannon Sharpe Reveals 1 Condition The Browns Need To Compete

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Kevin Stefanski Is On The Hot Seat This Season

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Names Surprising HC To Replace Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Delivers Positive Message On Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns WR Shares Encouraging Message

4 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Confident Statement On Browns' Chances Against Bengals

4 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Browns WR Comments On His Improvements For This Season

5 days ago

Andrew Berry Explains Why Browns Pursued Veterans This Year

No more pages to load