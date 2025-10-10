Bernie Kosar Gives Candid Advice To Browns About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to hold off on naming Shedeur Sanders as their official backup quarterback has emerged as one of Week 6’s most debated storylines.

After trading Joe Flacco and reshuffling the depth chart amid a turbulent start to the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski continues emphasizing patience with the rookie’s development.

Some view it as smart player management that prioritizes long-term growth over immediate answers.

Others question whether it reveals deeper uncertainty about Cleveland’s quarterback plan moving forward.

Franchise legend Bernie Kosar recently weighed in on the situation, offering his candid thoughts about how the Browns should handle Sanders’ progression and roster positioning.

“I kind of would probably have him as a backup, but if he’s not, I wouldn’t die, like everyone’s going to. But seriously, if you’ve got to do that, don’t rush him into it, though,” Kosar said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

The shift began when Cleveland traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals following Joe Burrow’s extended injury absence.

For the Browns, the move signaled a pivot toward youth over veteran experience.

Dillon Gabriel stepped into the starting role and threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his debut.

Sanders moved closer to securing the backup spot, yet Stefanski has consistently avoided making it official.

Instead, the coach said he will “let the week play out” before finalizing his decision.

That cautious stance has only intensified speculation about whether Cleveland is protecting their young quarterback or quietly questioning his readiness for elevated responsibilities.

With Bailey Zappe available on the practice squad, the quarterback hierarchy remains unsettled.

How this situation unfolds could shape the Browns’ identity throughout the early portion of their season.

NEXT:

New Deshaun Watson Video Sparks Speculation