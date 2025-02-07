Browns Nation

Friday, February 7, 2025
Bernie Kosar Links Up With Former Browns QB

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t exactly have a rich history at the quarterback position.

Browns fans have gone through a lot over the years, as the team has tried multiple times to find a franchise QB, but luck hasn’t been on their side.

They’ve tried drafting highly-touted players, but for the most part, those players haven’t panned out with the Browns, if at all.

While this team has struggled to find the right person for the position, it doesn’t mean that Browns fans are jaded toward their former QBs.

For instance, Johnny Manziel didn’t have a fantastic career in Cleveland, but fans still keep tabs on him, hoping he’s doing well as a person.

Bernie Kosar, one of the last Browns quarterbacks to have a long tenure with the team, recently linked up with Manziel during Super Bowl week, sharing a photo of the two of them on X.

Super Bowl week tends to bring people in the NFL world together, reunions that fans seem to appreciate.

Kosar and Manziel might have had completely different NFL journeys, but they have the bond of being former Browns quarterbacks to unite them.

At the end of the day, this is a historic franchise, and while the team hasn’t had much on-field success, it’s still a place that players enjoy spending time at.

The Browns are in the middle of finding their next quarterback, either via free agency or the draft, so fans have a lot to look forward to in that regard.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation