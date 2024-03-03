Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James’ Latest Milestone

The Pride of Akron has done it again.

Former Cavaliers legend and future Hall of Famer, Lebron James, became the first player in NBA history to reach 40,000 points for his career.

Just minutes after he accomplished the feat, former Cleveland Browns quarterback and hometown hero, Bernie Kosar, sent James his congratulations (via Bernie Kosar on Twitter).

Amazing Lebron 40,000 Points 🏀 #UMatter — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) March 3, 2024

James tallied points 39,999 and 40,000 in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

He did so on a spinning drive to the basket on a move where he looked more like a man in his 20s rather than someone who will turn 40 by the end of the year.

The nod that Kosar gave to James for his accomplishment was from one Cleveland legend to another.

Sure, James certainly had the better career overall between the two, but Kosar is as near and dear to the hearts of Browns fans as James is to Cavs fans.

James received hearty congratulations from many others on Twitter and around the country, including from Cleveland Sports Talk and others.

James took over the top spot as the all-time leading scorer last year, passing Kareem Abdul Jabar, who many thought would never be surpassed.

40,000 points is likely a feat that no one else will ever accomplish, as James has displayed a longevity that few, if any, have ever matched.

He also shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to pencil his name into the book of all-time Cleveland greats alongside Kosar and others.