Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

By

nfl combine
(Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)

 

In 2023 the Cleveland Browns suffered a rash of injuries to their starters.

Two of the more significant injuries were to right tackle Jack Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills.

Conklin was the first casualty when he went down in Week 1 with a torn MCL and ACL.

In Week 9, Wills injured his MCL and was lost for the season.

Those injuries are the reason that Cleveland is looking for offensive line help at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

According to KPRC2 Houston sports reporter Aaron Wilson, per Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter, the Browns met with University of Houston tackle Patrick Paul.

Paul is a 6’7, 315-pound behemoth who saw action in four seasons for the Cougars.

In 2021, Paul was selected as a first-team All-American Athletic Conference after starting in 14 games.

He repeated the award in 2022 while helping the Cougars reach its second consecutive bowl game.

This past year, Houston was a member of the Big 12 and Paul was chosen as a first-team All-Conference selection.

NFL scouts like his size and the fact that Paul has a wingspan of over seven feet.

Needless to say, that allows Paul to quickly reach opponents and knock them off balance, even if he’s out of position.

He’s also noted for his quick release off the ball, positive lateral mobility, and good finishing punch.

Talent evaluators note that Paul needs to work on such areas as foot speed, high pad level, recovery ability, and hand placement during blocks.

He’s projected as a Day 3 prospect who could surprise as a Day 2 candidate.

Cleveland may view Paul as a project much like Dawand Jones was in 2023.

