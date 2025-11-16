Bernie Kosar Reveals Big Update About His Health

The Cleveland Browns family continues to keep a close eye on Bernie Kosar. The legendary quarterback has been dealing with some health issues for years now.

Kosar took to social media to let the fans know that he had undergone yet another procedure to address his liver failure. He revealed that he had already undergone two procedures on Wednesday and was scheduled to undergo another one later that day. He was also scheduled to receive a liver transplant, but the donor organ was ultimately infected.

Fortunately, it seems like he’s finally going to get his liver transplant on Sunday. He revealed on X that he will gladly miss the first NFL Gameday of his career.

“I’m super excited slash a little anxious right now because I’m about to get the word that it really looks like the reality of the potential of having a liver transplant on Sunday gameday instead of watching the Browns play the Browns over down at the stadium. Really excited, really anxious. I almost never miss an NFL gameday. I think I’m going to have a really good reason, and I’m about to find out in about 15 to 20 minutes. Let’s all have a winning day,” Kosar said.

"I'm super excited slash a little anxious right now because I'm about to get the word that it really looks like the reality of the potential of having a liver transplant on Sunday gameday instead of watching the Browns play the Browns over down at the stadium. Really excited, really anxious. I almost never miss an NFL gameday. I think I'm going to have a really good reason, and I'm about to find out in about 15 to 20 minutes. Let's all have a winning day," Kosar said.

Bernie Kosar: A True Browns Legend

Kosar announced in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with liver failure and Parkinson’s Disease. He’s 61 years old.

The former quarterback was a national champion at the University of Miami. The Browns took him in the first round of the 1985 supplemental draft, and he would go on to play in Cleveland for the next nine years, taking the team to three AFC Championship Games.

The Browns released him in 1993. He went on to join the Dallas Cowboys as Troy Aikman’s injury replacement, and he even helped the team beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. He spent the final three years of his career as Dan Marino’s backup in Miami, and he’s stayed close to the Browns organization since his retirement.

