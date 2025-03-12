Bernie Kosar Seen Hanging Out With New Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns need quarterback help this season as Deshaun Watson recovers from his Achilles injury and Jameis Winston is not signed to the current roster.

Until Monday, the team’s only healthy quarterback was third-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

That changed when the Browns executed a trade with the Eagles, sending Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Kenny Pickett.

Pickett is a welcomed addition to the roster in Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s eyes.

The legendary quarterback embraced the fourth-year player on Tuesday, posting a photograph of the two on Kosar’s X account.

“Welcome to Cleveland Congrats,” Kosar wrote in the social media post.

Pickett is a fourth-year player who entered the league as a first-round selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Pittsburgh, Pickett started the majority of the contests he played during his first two seasons, earning a 14-10 record for the Steelers.

The Steelers elected to reboot their quarterback room during the 2024 offseason, shipping Pickett to Philadelphia to play for the Eagles.

Pickett appeared in five games for the Eagles in 2024, winning his lone start against the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The 6-foot-3 player will not be the only quarterback on the Browns’ roster this season as Cleveland will either draft, sign, or trade for additional talent.

The Browns carried as many as four quarterbacks during the 2024 offseason, suggesting the team could add three more players to the roster before the preseason begins.

Cleveland is linked to multiple quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, and some analysts have suggested the Browns may take one of the top prospects with the team’s No. 2 overall selection in April.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Reveals Why Browns Traded For Kenny Pickett