Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Bernie Kosar Shares Heartfelt Message After Revealing Medical Diagnosis

Bernie Kosar Shares Heartfelt Message After Revealing Medical Diagnosis

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 17: Cleveland Browns pre season broadcast sideline reporter Bernie Kosar on the field prior to the National Football League preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on August 17, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Buffalo defeated Cleveland 19-17.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar had several health issues during his playing days with the team, but none of those issues compare to the fight he is currently facing.

The 60-year-old former Browns quarterback revealed on Tuesday that he is currently waiting for a liver transplant while also showing early signs of Parkinson’s disease.

Kosar took to Twitter to share his story, conveying a heartfelt message to show he remains upbeat despite his prognosis.

“Very Thankful for My Team of Doctors and Everyones (sic) Wishes. Thinking Positive Thoughts,” Kosar wrote.

Kosar revealed his prognosis to Cleveland Magazine, sharing that he had cirrhosis of the liver while also displaying early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The former athlete sought treatment early in January after his health deteriorated, learning then he would likely need a new liver.

During the winter, Kosar faced multiple bouts with cirrhosis and missed multiple functions as he was hospitalized.

He received a blood transfusion at one point during his hospital stay and had to have fluids drained from his body due to liver disease.

Kosar noted that his condition since this winter has improved as the former athlete takes multiple supplements and medications to combat the illness while awaiting a donor.

The athlete was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease – a neurodegenerative disorder of the brain – in February this year.

Kosar played with the Browns from 1985 until 1993, helping Cleveland earn three AFC Championship Game berths during his time with the organization.

The quarterback finished his career in 1996 in Miami.

