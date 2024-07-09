Browns Nation

Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Proved His Value With 2023 Performance

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Proved His Value With 2023 Performance

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

For the Browns to be successful this season, Cleveland needs strong play out of the quarterback position.

While the Browns picked up some insurance by adding Jameis Winston this offseason, much of the team’s hope at solving this problem lies on Deshaun Watson’s shoulders heading into the 2024 NFL regular season.

How Watson will fare is the $63 million question after the team sacrificed significant draft capital to acquire him and now faces that figure as a cap hit this season for the quarterback.

“The Really Big Show” analyst Aaron Goldhammer is among the analysts who believe Watson can help the team achieve its lofty aspirations, pointing back to the quarterback’s play in the road contest against Baltimore last season as his proof.

“I could argue the second half of that (Baltimore) game is the best Browns’ quarterbacking we’ve seen since 1999, and it’s not close, Goldhammer said in a clip the radio program shared via Twitter.

Co-host Tony Rizzo agreed that Watson has had flashes of brilliance during his limited time with the Browns, adding that the athlete’s play against the Ravens is among the best he has seen for Cleveland.

Rizzo noted that he believes the performance Cleveland receives from Watson will not be based on how he recovers physically from the shoulder issue he sustained last season.

Instead, Rizzo explained that Watson’s mental readiness and toughness this season will be on display and potentially called out this year.

Watson and his teammates will report to training camp on July 23 in Berea to prepare for the 2024 regular season.

NEXT:  Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About David Njoku's Receiving Total
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation